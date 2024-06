Jammu, Jun 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested two alleged drug peddlers in Udhampur district and recovered 16 kg poppy from them, officials said.

The seizure was made when a police team intercepted a car on a highway in the Jakhani area, they said.

The car was seized along with 16 kg poppy and the duo were arrested, they added. PTI AB RPA