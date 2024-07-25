1.6 lakh of 2.99 lakh cases in 410 exclusive POCSO courts disposed of: MoS Law

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) About 1.6 lakh of the 2.99 lakh POCSO cases in 410 exclusive POCSO courts have been disposed of, the law ministry said on Thursday.

Replying to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said India has established 410 exclusive POCSO Courts to handle cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Since their inception in 2019, these courts have registered a total of 2,99,759 cases, with 1,62,497 cases disposed of, he added.

According to the data provided by him, Uttar Pradesh leads with 90,822 cases registered across its 74 exclusive POCSO courts, of which 34,998 have been disposed of.

Madhya Pradesh follows with 57 courts handling 29,419 cases and resolving 22,456.

Bihar, with 46 courts, has managed 30,203 cases and disposed of 11,798. Rajasthan, with 30 courts, has recorded 14,938 cases and resolved 10,138, while Gujarat, operating 24 courts, has seen 14,524 cases and disposed of 9,793.

Other states, such as Andhra Pradesh, Assam, and Tamil Nadu, have also made notable contributions. Andhra Pradesh has 16 courts with 11,774 cases registered and 4,899 disposed of.

Assam, with 17 courts, registered 11,756 cases and disposed of 5,893. Tamil Nadu's 14 courts have handled 11,679 cases, resolving 7,225.

Chandigarh, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands do not have exclusive POCSO courts, resulting in zero cases handled in these areas. PTI UZM BHJ UZM BHJ BHJ