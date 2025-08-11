16 lakh people affected by floods in Bihar, rescue operations underway

Patna, Aug 11 (PTI) More than 16 lakh people have been affected by floods in Bihar, where several rivers are in spate due to torrential rainfall in the past 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

A total of 32 teams of the NDRF and the SDRF have been engaged in the rescue operations, they said.

"Incessant rain in various districts, including Bhojpur, Patna, Bhagalpur, Vaishali, Lakhisarai, Saran, Munger, Khagaria and Begusarai caused rivers and streams to overflow... Besides, heavy rainfall in catchment areas of Nepal has also led to rivers flowing above the danger level at several places," an official said.

“Rains in the past few days have raised the water level of the Ganga, Kosi, Bagmati, Burhi Gandak, Punpun and Ghaghara rivers in the state. These are flowing above the danger mark at certain places in Bhojpur, Patna, Bhagalpur, Vaishali, Lakhisarai, Saran, Munger, Khagaria and Begusarai,” the Disaster Management Department said in a statement.

More than 16 lakh people are currently affected by floods in the state, it said.

“In view of the continuous rise in the water levels of several rivers in Bihar and heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Nepal-based Gandak and Kosi rivers, all concerned wings of the Water Resources Department (WRD) have been instructed to stay on alert mode,” Principal Secretary, WRD, Santosh Kumar Mall, told PTI.

Directions have also been issued to districts concerned to remain fully prepared for setting up more relief camps and community kitchens if the situation aggravates further, he said. PTI PKD RBT