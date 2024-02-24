16 members of gang involved in chain snatching at temples arrested in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (UP), Feb 24 (PTI) The Ayodhya Police has arrested 16 members of a gang allegedly involved in chain snatching at various temples, including the Ram temple, officials said.

The accused allegedly committed the crimes at crowded places in the religious towns of Ayodhya, Varanasi and Mathura. The arrested accused are residents of different districts of Bihar.

Police seized 11 gold chains worth around Rs 21 lakh and two SUVs from them.

After the consecration ceremony of the temple, incidents of chain snatching and theft have reportedly increased in Ayodhya. On February 10, an incident of chain snatching from devotees coming from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu took place in the Ram temple and Hanumangarhi, after which the victims filed a complaint at the local station.

Ram Janmabhoomi Security In-charge and Superintendent of Police (Rural) Atul Kumar Sonkar said, "On the inputs provided by the informers, the Ayodhya Police arrested 16 accused from the police line overbridge of Kotwali Faizabad on Friday." Police said that these criminals formed groups and carried out theft at religious places. All these accused had earlier been carrying out such incidents at religious places in Mathura, Varanasi and other states. PTI COR CDN CDN MNK MNK