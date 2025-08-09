16 new judges appointed to high courts of different states

New Delhi: The government on Friday appointed 16 new judges to several high courts, addressing the significant vacancy issue of 345 positions.

Additional judges Harinath Nunepally, Kiranmayee Mandava, Sumathi Jagadam and Nyapathy Vijay were appointed judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, while additional judges Partha Sarathi Sen and Apurba Sinha Ray were named judges of the Calcutta High Court, a law ministry statement said.

Judicial officer Vimal Kumar Yadav was appointed judge to the Delhi High Court.

Additional judges Ravindra Kumar Agrawal and Gurusiddaiah Basavaraja were appointed judges to the Chhattisgarh and Karnataka high courts, respectively, the statement said.

Biswaroop Chowdhury, Prasenjit Biswas, Uday Kumar, Ajay Kumar Gupta, Supratim Bhattacharya, Partha Sarathi Chatterjee, and Md Shabbar Rashidi were named additional judges of the Calcutta High Court for a one-year term.

The appointment of judges assumes importance as there are 345 vacancies across the country's high courts as of June 2024, according to data from the department of justice.