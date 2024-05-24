16 new metro rail coaches arrive at Kolkata port

Kolkata: Sixteen new metro rail coaches arrived at the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMPK) in Kolkata, officials said on Friday.

The coaches, manufactured by China-based Dalian Locomotive and Rolling Stock Company, were offloaded on Thursday, they said.

The coaches arrived on vessel MV Boshi 58 on May 22, SMPK chairman Rathendra Raman said.

The operation demonstrated the port's capability in handling heavy infrastructure logistics, he said.

The additional coaches will boost metro services in Kolkata, where several lines are under various phases of construction. Last year, the Kolkata Metro had said that it would induct 85 new rakes in phases into its fleet.

As a result, the present fleet of 46 rakes -- 32 broad gauge and 14 standard gauge -- will be increased to 131 rakes -- 114 broad gauge and 17 standard gauge -- to meet the demand of both operational and upcoming corridors. The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned Rs 6,000 crore for this project, according to officials.