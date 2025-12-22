16 Nigerians among 18 held for illegal liquor party, gambling activities in Gurugram farmhouse

Gurugram, Dec 22 (PTI) Police on Monday arrested 18 people, including 16 Nigerians, for allegedly serving liquor at a party illegally and hosting gambling activities in a farmhouse here, officials said.

"Liquor was being served at the party without a licence, and some of them were engaged in gambling. A total of 24 boxes of expensive liquor, 16 boxes of beer worth Rs 5 lakhs and Rs 3.20 lakhs in cash were recovered from the spot. We are questioning the accused, and all the arrested foreigners accused will be deported", said Hitesh Yadav, DCP south.

According to the police, they received information that a liquor party was being held at a farmhouse near Behlpa village. Following this, a police team conducted a raid and found people, including Nigerians, consuming alcohol and gambling.

All the foreigners lived in Delhi and Faridabad. A senior police officer said that when they asked them to show documents related to their foreign nationality, they could not show their visa or passports.

"Both the accused bouncers were let off on police bail after they joined the investigation, while the foreigners accused will be produced before the court. A further investigation is underway, and we are trying to nab the owner of the farmhouse", Gurugram police spokesperson said. PTI COR HIG