16 out of 27 Arunachal districts malaria-free: Official

Itanagar, Apr 25 (PTI) Sixteen out of the 27 districts in Arunachal Pradesh have been declared malaria-free, a health official said.

Speaking at the World Malaria Day 2025 celebrations organised by the National Centre for Vector Borne Disease Control (NCVBDC) at Naharlagun on Friday, Health Services deputy director Dr KT Mulung praised the tireless efforts of health workers, community volunteers and field staff who made it possible.

Dr Mulung, who is also the NCVBDC state programme officer, reiterated the department’s commitment to achieving a malaria-free Arunachal Pradesh by 2027.

The malaria-free districts are Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Pakke Kessang, Lower Subansiri, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey, Kamle, Upper Subansiri, Dibang Valley, Anjaw, East Siang, Siang, Namsai, Longding and Lower Dibang Valley.

On the occasion, Health Services director Dr Rikken Rina administered a pledge, where the participants promised to continue the fight against malaria.

A short video on malaria was also screened, showcasing impactful stories.