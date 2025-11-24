16 passengers injured when bus overturned on Yamuna Expressway near Agra

Mathura (UP), Nov 24 (PTI) At least 16 passengers were injured when a bus overturned at the Yamuna Expressway early on Monday morning, a senior police official said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural Area) Suresh Chandra Rawat said that a daily service bus carrying 50-60 passengers going from Chhatarpur in Delhi to Raebareli hit the divider and overturned between milestones 127 and 128 towards the Agra side on the Yamuna Expressway due to the driver's carelessness.

The passengers alleged that the bus lost its control and hit the divider when the driver was taking a tobacco pouch from the conductor, the SP added.

He said 16 people suffered injuries, of whom three were seriously hurt in the accident. Those with serious injuries have been admitted to SN Medical College, Agra for treatment, Rawat said. PTI COR NAV KSS KSS