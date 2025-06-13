16 people get life sentence in Varanasi BJP leader's murder case

Varanasi, Jun 13 (PTI) A fast track court here sentenced 16 men to life imprisonment for the murder of a local BJP leader in an altercation three years ago, a counsel said Friday.

Advocate Prem Prakash Gautam said the court on Thursday convicted them of murder, conspiracy, and rioting.

"A fast track court of Justice Kuldeep Singh on Friday awarded life imprisonment to all 16 accused after convicting them in the case," Gautam said.

The incident took place on the night of October 12, 2022, after BJP leader Pashupati Nath Singh protested against open drinking at a country liquor shop near his house, and advised the youths to refrain.

"The argument escalated so much that within a short time, 30 to 40 people attacked Pashupati Singh with sticks, rods and iron rods," the lawyer said.

"The attackers also brutally attacked his son, Rajan Singh, who came to save him after hearing the noise. The seriously injured father and son were taken to the hospital, where doctors declared Pashupati Singh dead," he said.

Rajan Singh, who was treated for injuries for several months at the hospital, pursued justice for his father.

Police had originally booked 18 people in the case, of which 16 were arrested.

The trial for the remaining two accused still goes on, Gautam added.