16 people nabbed in raid at Ghaziabad massage parlour

Meerut, Nov 17 (PTI) Sixteen people, nine of them women, allegedly involved in prostitution, were nabbed Sunday in a raid at a massage parlour in Mangal Pandey Nagar here, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Aayu Vikram Singh said the raid was made at the complaint of the residents, who alleged that prostitution was taking place at the parlour under the Civil Lines Police Station jurisdiction.

Police have retrieved CCTV footage from the parlour and are looking for incriminating material, he said. PTI COR CDN VN VN