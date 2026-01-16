16 persons held for Uttarayan liquor party in Ahmedabad in 'dry' Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Jan 16 (PTI) Sixteen persons were arrested after police busted a liquor party in Ambawadi area of Ahmedabad in Gujarat, an official said on Friday.

Gujarat is a dry state where manufacture, sale, storage and consumption of alcohol is prohibited.

The group was celebrating Uttarayan (Makar Sankranti) on Thursday night with food and alcohol on the terrace of a residential society without any permit, the Gujarat University police station official said.

A case under Prohibition Act was registered against 16 persons, including alleged party organiser Kushal Shah (40), a resident of Santerian Vista society in Ambawadi, inspector SR Bawa told PTI.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided Shah’s residence around 8.30 pm and recovered foreign liquor and beer worth Rs 13,000 from the spot, he said.

Medical examinations are underway to determine how many had actually consumed liquor, police said.

Shah had organised the party, while the person who facilitated the procurement of beer was not present at the party and is absconding, the official said. PTI KVM BNM