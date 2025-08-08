16 revenue circles in Marathwada receive more than 65 mm rain in 24 hours

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 8 (PTI) At least 16 revenue circles in the drought-prone Marathwada region received more than 65 mm rainfall in 24 hours, an official said on Friday.

Excess rainfall was recorded in five circles each in Hingoli and Parbhani and six circles in Nanded on Thursday, he said.

In Nanded, the highest rainfall of 103.2 mm lashed Taroda, while Adgaon circle in Parbhani received 107 mm and Wakodi in Hingoli received 115.75 mm showers, the official said.

As per data shared by the revenue department, the average recorded rainfall in the eight districts of Marathwada is 285 mm.

Water levels have risen significantly in 11 major irrigation projects in Marathwada this year compared to 2024, and the average water level in these projects reached 78.06 per cent on Friday, while it was 30.6 per cent last year, the report stated. PTI AW ARU