16 school vehicle drivers booked for driving under influence of alcohol in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 23 (PTI) In a special drive against drunk driving, the Bengaluru Traffic Police on Tuesday booked 16 school vehicle drivers who were driving under the influence of alcohol, officials said.

Advertisment

As many as 3,414 school vehicle drivers were checked for consumption of alcohol between 7 am and 9.30 am, they said.

"A total of 3,414 school vehicle drivers were checked for consumption of alcohol. Out of them, 16 were found positive during alcohol test. They were prosecuted under section 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code and section 185 (Driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs) of the Motor Vehicles Act," Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M N Anucheth said.

The driving licences of the concerned drivers were sent to respective RTOs for suspension, he said. PTI AMP KH