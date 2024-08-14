16 senior Andhra IPS officers directed to mark daily attendance at DGP’s office

Amaravati, Aug 14 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh DGP Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Wednesday issued a memo to 16 senior IPS officers, directing them to mark their attendance in his office twice a day.

The officials were directed to sign an attendance register at 10 am in the officers' waiting room at the DGP office and also before leaving after office hours "without fail".

“The IPS officers enclosed in the list, who are waiting for posting, are instructed to attend (the) office of the DGP, AP (Andhra Pradesh), Mangalagiri regularly at 10 am and sign in the attendance register,” Rao said in the memo.

Besides marking their attendance, the police officers were also instructed to be readily available to attend to "any urgent work" assigned by the top cop.

The officials include PSR Anjaneyulu, Krishna Kanth Patel, P Parameshwar Reddy, P V Sunil Kumar, N Sanjay, Kanthi Ratan Tata, K Raghuram Reddy, R N Ammi Reddy and Vijaya Rao.

Vishal Gunni, KKN Anburajan, Y Ravi Shankar Reddy, Y Rishanth Reddy, K Raghuveera Reddy, G Pala Raju and P Joshua are also mentioned on the list.

However, the DGP’s memo did not elaborate the reasons for this arrangement, which is unprecedented.

A source told PTI that there are more officers waiting for posting but only 16 have been named in the attendance list today.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July, YSRCP chief and former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had alleged that 27 IAS and 24 IPS officers were deprived of posting for reasons "best known" to the local NDA government.

Further, there was also no clarity if any enquiry or charges are pending against these officers.

During the YSRCP government, Anjaneyulu was intelligence chief, Sanjay and Sunil Kumar headed the CID at different periods and Tata was Vijayawada police commissioner while the others headed a few district police departments. PTI STH ANE