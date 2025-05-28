16 stolen vehicles recovered in outer Delhi crackdown, 12 held

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) The Delhi Police has recovered 16 stolen vehicles in a coordinated drive named operation "Safe Wheels", and 12 people, including three minors, were held, an official said on Wednesday.

Police also recovered a country-made pistol and two live cartridges.

"The multi-pronged operation was divided into six sub-operations carried out across Sultanpuri, Rani Bagh, Ranhola, Paschim Vihar West and Mundka," said the police officer.

The officer further said that they recovered 16 vehicles, including two wheelers and four wheelers.

Among those arrested were repeat offenders including Sunil, Saurav Kumar, and Man Singh, the latter a habitual auto-lifter with over 100 cases.