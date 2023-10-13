16 students hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning at civic-run school in Mumbai

Mumbai, Oct 13 (PTI) At least 16 students of a civic-run school in Mumbai's Govandi area were hospitalised on Friday after they fell ill due to suspected food poisoning, an official said.

Students of Classes 6 and 7 at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's school at Anik village were served midday meal around 9.45 am. Many of them complained of symptoms like stomach ache after half an hour, he said.

"Nine boys and seven girls were admitted to the BMC's Shatabdi Hospital. They are undergoing treatment and their condition is stable," he said.

The Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration collected samples of the midday meal and sent them to a forensic laboratory, the official added. PTI KK NP KRK