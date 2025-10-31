16 students injured in temporary gallery collapse in private college in Kerala

Kottayam(Kerala), Oct 31 (PTI) Sixteen students were injured at a private college here on Friday when a temporary gallery, erected as part of the programme on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary, collapsed, college sources said.

The incident occurred around 8.45 am, they added.

The injured included NCC and NSS students from various units who had come for the programme.

The gallery collapsed when the students were asked to stand on it to take a count of their numbers, the sources said.

The students got injured after their legs got caught in-between the collapsed gallery portions.

They were taken to the Pala General hospital and other private hospitals for treatment, the sources said, adding that none of the students were seriously injured. PTI COR HMP ADB