16-year-old among two held for cow slaughter in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The Delhi Police has apprehended two people, including a 16-year-old, for their alleged involvement in a case of cow slaughter near Signature Bridge on Monday, an official said.

Police at the New Usmanpur Station received information about the incident at 8.20 am. "Upon reaching the scene, the police team found Rupesh Rana, the caller, along with two others who were engaged in cow slaughter. They were immediately apprehended," said the police officer.

The officers recovered the carcasses of two cows, slaughtering tools, a syringe, a medicine bottle and a car allegedly used to transport the animals.

An FIR has been registered A case has been registered and further investigation is underway to determine if more people were involved in the operation.

Meanwhile, a purported video of the accused, caught by the local cow vigilantes, surfaced on social media.

In the purported video, the accused revealed that they have been slaughtering cows from last one or two weeks and were in Delhi along with three other friends.

"Two of our friends fled with two slaughtered cows in a car. The person who is involved in these activities is a resident of Ghaziabad. He slaughters cows two to three times a week, with approximately two to three cows each time," the accused were seen saying in the video.

A juvenile further told the vigilantes that he is 16-year-old who started this just a day ago. He said that one of the accused dropped him near Seelampur and gave him Rs 200. They said that they are paid around Rs 500 to 2,000 for their work. PTI BM HIG