16-year-old assaulted by two students in Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala), Jan 25 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy was "brutally assaulted" by two students at a playground in Kalpetta, Wayanad district, police said on Sunday.

According to officials, the student of Kaniyambetta Government Higher Secondary School was asked by a friend—acting on the instructions of the accused students—to come to the playground on the evening of January 21.

Video footage of the incident shows the two teenagers beating the boy with a stick on his face, head, and back, and forcing him to apologise while holding the attackers’ feet.

The assault, according to the FIR, was allegedly triggered by a remark the victim had made to the accused students at a shop earlier.

Based on a complaint filed by the boy’s father, alleging that his son was wrongfully restrained and assaulted, the Kalpetta police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Officials at the Kalpetta police station said the FIR was registered on Saturday, and a detailed probe into the incident, including the motive behind the assault, is currently underway. PTI COR TBA SSK