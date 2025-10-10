16-year-old assaults, sodomises younger boy in UP village; sent to juvenile detention centre

Ghaziabad (UP), Oct 9 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly beating up and sodomising a 12-year-old deaf and mute boy in a village here, police said on Thursday.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police of Modinagar, Amit Saxena, "The incident occurred while the 12-year-old boy was playing outside his house on Tuesday. He later returned home covered in blood and recounted his traumatic experience to his family using gestures." "Initially, the family believed that the child had only been beaten up and took him to a local clinic for treatment. It was there that doctors confirmed that the child had not only been assaulted but also sodomised," the ACP said.

The family then lodged a complaint. The police sought the help of a sign language expert to communicate with the victim and gather a full account of the incident.

Based on the information provided by the child, police on Thursday detained the juvenile offender who committed the unnatural offence.

"The juvenile offender has been sent to a juvenile detention centre. The victim will be produced before the court with the sign language expert to ensure that his statement is accurately recorded," ACP Saxena added.