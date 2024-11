Bengaluru, Nov 18 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy died after he allegedly jumped from the seventh floor of his apartment in Geddalahalli here, police said on Monday.

He was a first year Pre-University Course student at a Bengaluru school, they said, adding, the incident happened on Sunday.

"We are investigating the reason behind him taking such an extreme step," a senior police officer said. PTI AMP RS RS