16-year-old boy found dead in park in Rajasthan's Bundi

Kota (Rajasthan), Aug 5 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a public park in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Tuesday morning, police said.

Morning walkers spotted the body around 7 am and alerted the police. The body was identified as Vishal, a student of class 11 in a government school, they said.

His parents told the police that Vishal had left home on Monday evening after returning from a picnic with his friends. However, he did not return.

They said that they don't know how he reached to the Bundi city, which is around 18 kilometres from his village, Sub-Inspector at Bundi city police station, Awadesh Singh said.

The body did not bear any injury marks. The cause of his death will be known after receiving the post-mortem report, Singh said.

A case was registered under section 194 (suicide or suspicious death) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Further investigation is underway, Singh added.