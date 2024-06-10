16-year-old boy held for raping minor girl in south Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) A juvenile has been apprehended for allegedly sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl from her neighbourhood in south Delhi, officials on Monday said.

Information regarding the matter was received at Lodhi Colony police station on Sunday, they said.

The victim’s mother told police that a 16-year-old boy in their neighbourhood sexually assaulted her daughter at his house about three to four days ago, police said.

The girl was taken for a medical examination and an FIR under section 376 AB (rape on a woman under twelve years of age) of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) was registered, they said.

“We have apprehended the juvenile and sent him to observation home. Further investigation is underway," a police officer said. PTI BM NB