16-year-old boy shot dead in Delhi's Jafrabad

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy has been shot dead outside a garment shop in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area, police said on Friday.

An FIR has been registered on a complaint from the boy's elder brother who said the victim, his friend and he were accosted and attacked by some people while they were coming out of the shop after purchasing some T-shirts, they said.

Police said they and their attackers are residents of either the Welcome area or the Kabir Nagar area, and they knew each other. The incident took place around 9:35 pm on Thursday near Markari Chowk in Zafrabad, police said.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound in his back and died during treatment at the GTB Hospital, they said and added that the reason behind the incident is being ascertained. "The injured boy was taken to the GTB Hospital, where he was declared dead during treatment," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

He said that "around 9 pm, some people came on two scooters and accosted them outside the shop." "They tried to take the complainant, his brother and friend with them," the DCP said and added that when the complainant resisted, one person opened fire, and "the 16-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound in his back".

Tirkey said the body has been sent for postmortem, and footage from CCTV cameras is being analysed to trace and apprehend the perpetrators. PTI BM ANB ANB