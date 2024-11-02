16-year-old Dalit girl raped by her neighbour in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Nov 2 (PTI) A case of alleged rape of a 16-year-old Dalit girl by her neighbour has come to light in a village in the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, a police official said, adding that an accused has been detained in this connection.

According to police, a 16-year-old Dalit girl was going to buy some goods in the afternoon on October 29 in a village when her neighbour Sanjeet Yadav called her to his house and allegedly raped her.

Circle Officer of Bairia D K Srivastava on Saturday said that on the complaint of the girl's mother, a case was registered against Sanjit under various sections of the BNS on Friday.

He said that the accused's sister is the girl's friend, and added that the accused is her acquaintance.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kripa Shankar said the crime scene was inspected with the forensic team and the accused has been detained and is being questioned. PTI COR NAV MNK MNK