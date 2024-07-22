16-year-old dies after leopard attacks her in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Jul 22 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl died after she was attacked by a leopard here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in the morning when Saloni, along with her mother and a few other women, had gone to the forest near Pilana village in Himapur Deepa police station to collect grass, Circle Officer (CO) Rajesh Singh said.

After the women started shouting, the leopard left Saloni and fled away, Singh said.

The girl was rushed to the hospital in serious condition but was declared dead upon arrival, the police said.

The body of the victim has been sent for postmortem, they added.