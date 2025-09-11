16-year-old electrocuted to death in UP village

Ballia (UP), Sep 11 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy died after allegedly coming into contact with a live electric wire in the Haldi police station area of the district, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night when the victim, identified as Ashish Paswan from Muradih village, was on his way to a field when he accidentally touched the live wire lying on the ground, police said.

The victim became unconscious and was rushed to the district hospital with the help of locals, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene, took the body into custody, and sent it for post-mortem.

An investigation into the incident has been initiated. PTI COR CDN SMV MPL MPL