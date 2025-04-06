16-year-old girl abducted and gang-raped in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 6 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped in a car in Civil Lines area here and raped by two men who also recorded the act, police said on Sunday.

Circle Officer Raju Kumar Sav said a case has been registered against two youths, identified as Rizwan and Abaz, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children against Sexual Offenses Act.

According to a complaint filed by the girl's brother, she was waiting for her mother near Company Bagh on Meerut Road on April 1, when the two youths came in a car and forced her into it.

The accused took her to a hotel and raped her. They also recorded a video of the act and threatened the girl with dire consequences if she revealed it to anyone.

The girl managed to reach her parents' house, but kept silent about the incident out of fear, until she fell sick, police said.

The Circle Officer said the accused are absconding and efforts are on to nab them.

The girl has been sent for medical examination, he added. PTI COR ABN ABN RUK RUK