16-year-old girl commits suicide in Punjab's Ludhiana

Ludhiana, Jan 20 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her residence in Punjab's Ludhiana, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the Maan Garh village, about 20 km from here, under the Koom Kalan police station area, on Monday late evening.

According to SHO Parmpal Singh, her parents were at work and she was alone at home at the time of the incident. When the victim's father returned home, he found the girl's room locked from the inside.

Despite repeated knocks, there was no response. On breaking open the door, the family found the girl hanging from the ceiling fan with a scarf around her neck. The migrant labourer family hails from a village in UP's Unnao.

According to the police, the family members stated that the girl had earlier been going to work, but she had been ill for the past few months. So she had stopped working and was mostly staying at home.

The police suspect that prolonged illness or mental stress may have led her to take the extreme step. PTI COR SUN MNK MNK