16-year-old girl dies by suicide after mother took away mobile phone in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Apr 2 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl died by suicide by hanging herself at her residence here on Wednesday allegedly after her mother took away her mobile phone.

Sirathu Circle Officer Awadhesh Kumar Vishwakarma said the deceased was a high school student.

According to Vishwakarma, the girl was using her mobile phone on Wednesday afternoon when her mother took it away and went to a nearby field to harvest wheat.

He said the girl died by suicide by hanging herself from a hook in the ceiling inside the house.

Upon returning from the field, the girl's mother discovered the minor's body and alerted the villagers and police.

The police arrived at the scene and sent the minor's body for a post-mortem examination. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is underway. PTI COR CDN KSS KSS