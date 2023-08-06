16-year-old girl drowns at Malpe beach in Udupi

Mangaluru, Aug 6 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl hailing from Madikeri drowned after she was washed away by powerful waves at Malpe beach in Udupi district Saturday night, police sources said.

The deceased has been identified as Manya. She had come along with her friend Yashaswini (16) from Madikeri to the beach.

Police officials said that the two girls were washed away in the sea, and that the Malpe lifeguard team rushed to bring them back to the shore. Manya died on the way to the hospital while her friend is now under treatment and stated to be out of danger.

The two girls had left their homes three days ago and spent time at Panambur beach in Mangaluru before reaching Malpe on Saturday evening, sources said, but did not give more information about the circumstances surrounding their trip. PTI MVG MVG ANE