16-year-old girl drowns in trench filled with rainwater; three rescued

Pune, June 8 (PTI) A teenage girl drowned after falling into a construction trench filled with rainwater in Katraj area here on Saturday morning, a fire brigade official said.

The incident took place near Mahakali temple on Katraj-Kondhwa road.

Muskan Shilawat (16) slipped into the water while washing clothes on the edge of the trench, the official said.

Sargam Shilawat (15), Janubai Shilawat (16) and Tejal Shilawat (12) rushed to her help but they too began to drown.

Their family members rescued them, but Muskan was declared dead at hospital.

A case of accidental death was registered at Kondhwa police station, the official said. PTI COR KRK