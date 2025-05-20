16-year-old girl gang-raped in J'khand, 5 held

Dumka (Jharkhand), May 20 (PTI) Five people, including a minor, were arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in Jharkhand's Dumka district, police said on Tuesday.

They were apprehended on Monday evening and would be produced before a court here on Tuesday, an officer said.

The incident occurred on May 16 under the Mufassil Police Station limits, he said.

The girl lodged a complaint with the police station on May 17, claiming that she had gone to a relative's house for a marriage function, where an armed man forcibly took her to a deserted place.

The victim alleged that she was raped by the person and his four associates.

"Based on an FIR, a team was set up and all five accused were arrested on Monday. They will be produced before the court on Tuesday," Mufassil Police Station in-charge Satyam Kumar said.

The medical test of the girl has also been conducted, the officer added.