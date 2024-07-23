16-year-old girl gang-raped in UP village

Pratapgarh (UP), Jul 23 (PTI) A teenage girl was allegedly gang-raped in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in a village in the Patti police station area on Friday when the girl (16) had gone to purchase a mobile phone and came in contact with one of the accused Wasim, who along with Maqbool, Lal Babu and Sonu allegedly raped her, Additional SP Duresh Kumar Singh said.

The FIR in the matter was registered on Monday on the complaint of the girl, he said, adding that the police are trying to nab the accused.