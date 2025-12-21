16-year-old girl killed, 5 injured in road accident in Punjab's Ludhiana

Ludhiana, Dec 21 (PTI) A girl was killed, and five others were injured when their car hit an SUV here on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur national highway on Sunday, police said.

According to police, the accident occurred when the victims were returning from a birthday party.

Their car hit an SUV, and the girl, 16, died on the spot. The other five passengers in the car, also teenagers, were injured and rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, police said.

Further investigation is underway, police added.