16-year-old girl raped by acquaintance in UP's Ballia, accused arrested

Ballia (UP), Oct 20 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an acquaintance of her in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in a village under Narhi police station on Saturday when the girl, a student of class 9, was returning from school, they said.

According to police, an acquaintance of her, Arvind Rawat (21) took her to a hotel on the pretext of going for a walk and raped her.

The girl told her mother about the incident after returning home, upon which she lodged a complaint against the accused, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Vir said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the girl's mother, a case has been registered against Rawat on late Saturday under sections of rape of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), Vir said.

The accused has been detained and further legal action against him is underway, he added. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ