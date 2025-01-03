16-year-old girl raped by her neighbour in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Jan 3 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour when she went to deliver food to her uncle who lives in the same village as her in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday under the jurisdiction of Puwaya police station.

The girl had gone to give food to her uncle when her neighbour, Sabir (25), reached there, took her to a hut and allegedly raped her, said Circle Officer (Puwaya) Nishtha Upadhyay on Friday.

The victim returned home after the incident and informed her family, Upadhyay said.

Based on a complaint by her family a case was registered against Sabir on Thursday night.

The police have sent the minor girl for a medical examination and efforts are underway to arrest the accused, he added. PTI COR NAV ARD ARD