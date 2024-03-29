16-year-old girl raped in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Mar 29 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl has been allegedly raped by a man of her village in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday and a case has been registered at the Meeranpur Katra police station, they said.

The accused is at large and efforts are underway to apprehend him, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Manoj Awasthi said. The case was registered on the basis of a complaint from the girl's family members on Thursday, the official said.

She was dragged to a farm and raped there. It has also been alleged that the accused physically assaulted her when she resisted, Awasthi said. The girl has been sent for medical examination, he added. PTI COR SAB ANB ANB