16-year-old girl reported missing in Thane district

Thane, Sep 20 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl who went to see an Eid-e-Milad procession has gone missing in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The girl, a resident of Amrut Nagar in Mumbra, went to see an Eid-e-Milad procession in Kismat Colony on Wednesday afternoon and has been missing ever since, said an official from Mumbra police station.

The family launched a frantic search and subsequently lodged a missing complaint. A case of kidnapping has been registered, and a probe is on, he said. PTI COR ARU