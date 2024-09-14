16-year-old girl reported missing in Thane district; kidnapping case registered

Thane, Sep 14 (PTI) A 16-year-old hearing and speech-impaired girl has gone missing from her house in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The police have registered a case of kidnapping based on a complaint by the girl's parents in Dombivili, an official said.

The teenager went missing from her house in the Azadepada locality in the early hours of Friday.

The girl's mother had reprimanded her for using her mobile phone on Thursday night. Upset about the scolding, she left home around 6 am, and allegedly disappeared from a temple nearby, he said.

The family suspects that girl has been abducted, the official said, adding that the girl had left home twice previously but was traced and brought back. PTI COR ARU