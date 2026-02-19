16-year-old girl sexually assaulted by trio in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 19 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by three persons, including two minors here after being "threatened" with a knife, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened in a house in Chengicherla area on February 16 night.

One of the accused, who is previously involved in eight cases, including robbery and theft in different police stations, and against whom a suspect sheet was also maintained, was apprehended on February 18 along with the minor boy, who lured the victim, police said.

Another minor boy, who was involved in the crime, is still absconding and efforts are on to apprehend him, they said.

According to police, the victim's mother lodged a complaint at Narsingi police station on February 17 stating that her daughter left for school on February 16 and did not return home, following which a FIR was registered.

During an investigation, the girl was traced and rescued at Chengicherla on February 18, a police release said.

The investigation revealed that on February 7, the minor girl had gone to Charminar area for shopping and got acquainted with a 16-year-old boy. Later, they both were in contact over the phone, police said.

She again met the boy on February 16 and on the same night, the minor boy and his two friends (one of them minor) took her in an auto-rickshaw to a house in Chengicherla.

They threatened her with a knife and forcefully gave her alcohol and after that, the trio, assaulted her "physically and sexually", police added. PTI VVK VVK KH