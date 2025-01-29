16-year-old girl, student at govt-run school for tribal children, dies by suicide

Thane, Dec 25 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide at a government-run `ashram' (residential) school in Murbad tehsil of the district on Thursday, police said.

The Class 10 student was found hanging in her hostel room at the school in Moroshi village in the morning, an official said, adding that the reason for the extreme step was not known yet.

Some parents had recently complained of unduly harsh discipline at the school.

Notably, during a visit a few days ago, Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike had expressed displeasure about the lack of amenities at the school.

The Murbad police have registered a case and further probe was on, the official said. PTI COR KRK