16-year-old killed as tempo hits two-wheeler in Thane district

Thane, Oct 23 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy was killed and his friend injured when a speeding tempo hit their two-wheeler in Dombivli MIDC area in the district on Wednesday evening, police said.

Budhshal Khandare died on the spot and his friend Vabhav Shendge (16) was admitted to hospital.

The duo were returning from a tuition when the accident took place.

Local people bashed up the tempo driver before handing him over to police.

A case of rash driving was registered against the tempo driver.

Police are also probing how the deceased teenager got access to a two-wheeler, an official said. PTI COR KRK