16-year-old loses balance while playing, falls to death from third floor

Latur, Oct 13 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy died after he lost his balance while playing and fell from the terrace of a 3-storey building in Maharashtra’s Latur city, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place at Laxmi Colony in the city on Thursday.

Raj, alias Jagdish Mahadev Sakhre, lived at Bitargaon village and had come to Latur to attend a birthday function at a relative’s place.

Sakhre was playing with another boy on the terrace of a 3-storey building when he lost his balance and crashed to the ground, the official said.

The teenager sustained serious injuries due to the fall and was rushed to the government hospital. However, he died during treatment, the official said.

The Shivajinagar police have registered a case of accidental death and are probing into the death, the official added. PTI COR NR