16-year-old NEET aspirant raped by coaching student in Kota, 4 held

Kota (Rajasthan) Feb 15 (PTI) Four coaching students were arrested here on Thursday in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 16-year-old girl, police said.

The matter came to light after the teenager's classmates found she was suffering form depression and informed the officials concerned who then sent the girl to a counselling session during which she revealed the incident, ASP Uma Sharma of Kota women harassment cell said.

The incident took place on February 10 and the victim, a student taking NEET preparation at a coaching centre here, and a case was lodged on Tuesday after the police were informed, Sharma said.

The girl, in her complaint, said she came in contact with another NEET aspirant residing here through social media.

On the day of the incident, the accused allegedly called the girl to his apartment on some pretext and raped her while three other students helped commit the crime, Sharma said.

Based on the teenager's complaint, the police on Tuesday lodged a case of gang rape under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and detained the four accused, the ASP said.

All the accused were preparing for entrance exams at this coaching hub, she said, adding that they were arrested on Thursday after interrogation, she said.

One of the accused hails from West Bengal, while the others are from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, all aged between 18 years and 19 years, the officer said.

Further investigation in the matter was handed over to Circle Officer (Kota central), she added.

