16-year-old rescued from prostitution racket in Delhi's Dwarka, says NGO

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was rescued from a prostitution racket in Dwarka following a coordinated raid by the Delhi Police and an NGO, an official of the NGO said on Tuesday.

The minor was trafficked a year ago, the NGO claimed in a statement.

According to the statement, the victim revealed that she was lured by a friend who promised financial help. Once trapped, she was threatened with leaked videos if she resisted.

"Team members of the NGO, posing as customers, tracked the accused for a month before alerting police. The raid was conducted at a Mohan Garden flat, where police found the victim and one suspect was apprehended," the statement claimed.

The statement added that an FIR was registered in the case, and a person has been arrested. However, no official statement from the Delhi Police has been issued so far. PTI BM HIG HIG