16-year-old student commits suicide by jumping in front of shuttle train in Faridabad

Faridabad, Aug 1 (PTI) A 16-year-old student allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a shuttle train here on Friday morning, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the boy, identified as Rohit, studying in class 7 in a government school, had a quarrel with his mother in the morning.

Sub-inspector Sanjay Kumar, the investigating officer in the case, said, "Preliminary investigation revealed it to be a case of suicide. As soon as the shuttle stopped at the platform and left for Delhi, the student standing on the Delhi side jumped on the railway track and died on the spot." No suicide note was recovered from him, Kumar said.

Eyewitnesses told the police that Rohit was sitting near the track around 11.30 am near the New Town Railway Station. Seeing him, some people also went to check on him, but he did not answer.

The shuttle train was halted for about 45 minutes due to the incident. The government railway police (GRP) reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem.

Police said that Rohit is a native of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. His family has been living in Ram Nagar colony for many years. His father, Bhagat Singh, works as a driver, and Rohit was the eldest of his three sisters.