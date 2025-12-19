16 years on, couple arrested from MP over murder in Palghar district

Palghar, Dec 19 (PTI) A couple has been arrested from Madhya Pradesh for their alleged involvement in the murder of a real estate agent in Maharashtra’s Palghar district 16 years ago, an official said on Friday.

The accused, Dharmendra Ramashankar Soni (54) and his wife Kiran Dharmendra Soni (50), were taken into custody from MP’s Indore district, he said.

According to the police, a property agent was killed in April 2009 in Nalasopara East, on the outskirts of Mumbai, after a dispute over brokerage money. Subsequently, a case was registered against four persons, including the Soni couple.

While one of the accused was arrested, the other three remained at large.

The Crime Branch Cell-3 of Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police recently reopened the case and tracked down the couple to Mhow village in MP’s Indore district, said senior inspector Shahuraj Ranavre.

The couple was brought to Nalasopara, and a local court remanded them in police custody till December 22, he said, adding that the fourth accused is still absconding. PTI COR NR