16 years on, court hands 3-year RI to ex-railway official for accepting Rs 20,000 bribe

Ahmedabad, Aug 12 (PTI) A special CBI court in Gandhinagar on Monday sentenced a former senior Western Railway official to rigorous imprisonment for three years and imposed a Rs 75,000 fine for demanding and accepting a Rs 20,000 bribe in 2008.

The CBI registered a case on March 19, 2008, against Vidhya Sagar Acharya, who was posted as senior assistant financial advisor (construction) in WR's Ahmedabad division, for demanding bribe from the complainant for clearing bills related to railway work.

Acharya was arrested on March 20, 2008, the CBI stated on Monday.

"A chargesheet was filed against the accused on April 29, 2009, for the offence of demanding and accepting illegal gratification and criminal misconduct," it said.

The special judge found Acharya guilty in the trial and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for three years, the CBI stated. PTI KA NSK